Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Did Sonam confess to killing husband Raja Raghuvanshi? Here's what police say

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: There is a ‘strong possibility’ of Sonam Raghuvanshi being involved in the killing of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon but it is tough to confirm yet, Meghalaya police said on Wednesday.

Dismissing reports that Sonam had confessed to murdering Raja Raghuvanshi while they were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, Additional SP East Khasi Hills, Ashish, said that the information on public domain is not ‘concrete’.

“Today, the paperwork is being done to forward the suspects to the court. So we didn't get time to question them. There is a strong possibility that she (Sonam Raghuvanshi) is involved. But it is tough to confirm that yet because the investigation is pending,” he told media during a briefing.

The police officer said that the investigation is at its initial stages and police will share information soon.

“We are at the initial stages. As soon as we come to know new information, we will share it. Whatever information (is in the public domain) right now is not concrete,” he said.

SP East Khasi Hills Vivek Syiem further informed that now that the accused have been brought to Shillong, where the murder allegedly happened, a thorough investigation will start.

He also said that the police have adequate information of Sonam Raghuvanshi's involvement in the crime.

“We have just brought the accused here. Now, a thorough investigation will start. We have adequate evidence of her involvement. Regarding the whole picture - how much was her involvement and what she did- all this will come out later,” Syiem told the media.

“Our evidence shows that she is very much involved, but the interrogation will give a clearer picture,” he added.

Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother makes major claim As police began investigating the murder, in relation to which Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three others – Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi – have been arrested, her brother made a major claim.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Raja Raghuvanshi's family, Govind, Sonam's brother, said he was ‘100% sure’ that his sister committed the crime.

“According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha,” he said.

Govind, who visited his deceased brother-in-law's family on Wednesday, said he stood with the kin of Raja Raghuvanshi and has decided to boycott Sonam.

“I don’t know whether she (Sonam) admitted to the crime or not. I stand with Raja Raghuvanshi, and I will fight this battle for him. Even my parents have accepted the truth, they didn’t know anything before, but after finding out, they themselves decided to boycott Sonam.”

Govind said that he will appoint a lawyer to take legal action against Sonam.

“I have apologised to Raja’s family, and I will always stand by them. We will make sure that Sonam is punished, and we will appoint a lawyer to take legal action against her,” he said.