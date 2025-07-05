Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Did Sonam marry Raj Kushwaha after crime? Raja's brother makes new claims

Almost two months after the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, reports arrived that the main accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, may have married her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha while she was hiding after she killed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya.

Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Vipin, has claimed that the Meghalaya police have recovered two mangalsutras from Sonam's belongings, reported PTI on Saturday.

"We have come to know that Meghalaya police have recovered two mangalsutras. One was gifted to Sonam as per tradition when she and Raja married on May 11. The second one may be related to Sonam and Kushwaha's marriage. They might have married when she was hiding here," PTI quoted Vipin as alleging.

Not only this, Vipin also attacked Sonam's brother, Govind, who had initially offered support to Raja's family and visited their house to seek forgiveness for his sister's deeds.

“Now, Govind is giving statements in the media expressing his desire to meet Sonam. He can meet Sonam and also appoint a lawyer to save her. But if he wants to do all this, why did he come to our house after his sister's arrest and play with the emotions of our family?” Vipin said, according to PTI.

"We are constantly getting betrayed by Sonam and her family," Vipin further alleged.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: The Meghalaya honeymoon murder case surrounds the victim Raja Raghuvanshi and the accused — his wife Sonam, her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three alleged contract killers.

During their honeymoon, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were reported missing in Meghalaya on 23 May. On 2 June, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge close to a waterfall in the Sohra area, within the East Khasi Hills district.

With police continuing their probe in the Sonam and Raj have been charged with Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, Sonam was found in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in the early hours of 9 June and surrendered before the police.

Later, the police said Sonam conspired with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha to hire three other men to kill her husband Raja during their honeymoon. Police added the three killers — Akash Thakur, Anand Kurmi and Vishal Chauhan — are friends and one of them is Raj’s cousin.

Meanwhile, all five accused, including Sonam and Raj have been charged with Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, and are lodged in Meghalaya's jail.