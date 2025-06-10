Meghalaya Honeymoon murder: More than 5 people involved — Victim's family makes BIG claim; demands hanging of culprits

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, has demanded that the accused in the case should be hanged. The family members also claimed that there were more than four people involved in the killing of the victim.

Raja's mother Uma Raghuvanshi on Tuesday said that the accused should be given strict punishment.

“I want justice for my son. The accused should be hanged. They should be given a strict punishment. I believe more people are involved in the case since one individual could not have orchestrated and carried it out,” the grieving mother said.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, both residents of Indore, went missing on May 23 in Meghalaya during their honeymoon. On June 2, Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Cherrapunji, with two injuries to his head.

Police have arrested four people, including Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha.

Speaking about Sonam, Uma Raghuvanshi said that the family did not pay attention to her past and welcomed her happily, referring to her alleged relationship with Raj Kushwaha.

“We were happy to welcome her into the family. We didn't pay attention to her past; we could only see what lay ahead. Raja was very happy with the marriage. The last time I talked to them was on May 23. I had no suspicions until the very end.”

Sonam's surrender was staged: Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Levelling fresh allegations against Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the case, Raja's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said that there are more than five accused.

“We are sure there are more than 5 accused in the case. When Sonam surrendered, she called her brother and said someone had dropped her off here. How did she not know those two people?” he asked.

He claimed that Sonam got to Uttar Pradesh by bus and two other people were there with her.

“She just framed the whole scene. She's pretending to surrender. We have faith in the investigations being carried out by the police,” he said.

Vipin further said that Raj Kushwaha, the other prime accused in the case was not innocent as he used to talk to Sonam for hours, and she was found in his hometown before she surrendered.

“She probably took shelter in his house. The time between Raja's murder and when his body was recovered, Sonam would talk to Raj for hours,” he said.

“We did a background check of their family before getting Raja married to her. We had no idea Sonam would turn out to be like this,” Vipin added.

A 23-year-old accused in the murder of Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was on Tuesday sent to transit custody of the Meghalaya police along with Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha – the other three accused in the case.