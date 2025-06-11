Meghalaya honeymoon murder: My son being ‘trapped’, claims accused's mother; police to reconstruct crime scene in Sohra

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra with Sonam Raghuvanshi and the four other accused, who were brought to Shillong after being arrested on charges of killing Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The SIT late Tuesday night brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Shillong. The four others were also brought to the city during the day and are set to be produced before a local court.

The five have been accused of conspiring and murdering Raja Raghuvanshi when he and Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

“The SIT that brought Sonam arrived here shortly before midnight. She was taken to a hospital here around 2 am to ascertain whether she was pregnant or not. She had undergone three tests. Sonam will be produced before a court here,” a senior police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem said that the test results were found to be negative.

“The four other accused persons- Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kuli - have also been brought here on transit remand on Wednesday,” he said.

Syiem also revealed that the SIT will push for “police custody of all the arrested persons, and will reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra”.

Raj Kushwaha being trapped, says mother Meanwhile, accused Raj Singh Kushwaha's mother alleged that her son was being ‘trapped’ in the case and he could “never do something like this”.

The 21-year-old, allegedly Sonam's ‘boyfriend’, was arrested by police for his alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja Raghuvanshi in May.

“My son is not like that; he can never do something like this. He is very young and used to taking care of his three sisters after his father passed away. He started working at Govind's (brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi) office. My husband passed away in 2020. After that, Raj has taken care of our family,” Kushwaha's mother was quoted as saying by ANI.

Requesting to save her son, she alleged that he was being ‘trapped’.

“Please save my son, this is my only request. I have no idea about any relationship between Sonam and my son. My son is being trapped. I don't know who is behind this. I can't even visit Meghalaya; I have no one to take me there,” the accused's mother told ANI.

The SIT of Meghalaya Police have already been granted seven-day transit custody of the four men, while for Sonam, they have been granted a three-day transit remand.

Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi were on their honeymoon when the couple went missing. They were last seen on May 23. His body was found in a gorge in Sohra on June 2, while Sonam remained missing. Police, who codenamed the case “Operation Honeymoon”, eventually arrested all the accused in the case and have collected evidence against them.