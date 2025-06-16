Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Police to recreate crime scene on Tuesday; take Sonam, Raj, other accused to spot

Days after the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, the Meghalaya Police is expected to take all the five accused in the case including his wife Sonam to the spot where the former was killed to recreate the crime scene, reported Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Informing more about the details, Meghalaya's director general of police (DGP) – Idashisha Nongrang – told journalists in Shillong on Monday that recreation of the crime scene is likely to take place on Tuesday. She added, all the accused would be taken to the spot Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra which is around 50 km away from Shillong.

The fiver persons arrested in the case are Sonam Raghuvanshi and four men, including Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.

"Investigation is going on and a lot of loose ends are being tied up. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the investigation is fool-proof. We do have a very solid case. We do have enough evidence and we are hoping to complete investigation and the case is charge sheeted within the mandated time," HT quoted the Meghalaya DGP as saying.

Advertisement

Adding more, the DGP stated that interrogation hasn't reached a 'final stage' as police are trying to corroborate 'contradictory statements' given by some of the accused, in order to prepare a detailed timeline of the crime and the exact roles of each of the accused.

Nongrang said to continue the interrogation and take the investigation ahead, the police is expected to seek an extension of their custody, after the ongoing custody period ends tomorrow, for a few more days.

Raja's murder was a 'favour': Earlier on Sunday, the Meghalaya Police quashed the initial theory of possible “contract killing" and alleged Sonam's lover Raj Kushwaha may not have been involved solely for money, but rather as a favour, reported PTI.

Advertisement

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, while speaking to PTI, said, “The three young people were friends, and one of them is a cousin of Raj.”

“It was not a typical contract killing. Yes, the plan was to kill, and they did it as a favour to their friend Raj,” the Meghalaya police official added.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Police arrested three young men – Vishal, Akash and Anand, alongside Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha.

According to the details, Raj, a suspected boyfriend of Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, is alleged to have masterminded the killing, while Sonam acted as a co-conspirator.

East Khasi Hills SP stated that though the three young men were believed to be hired killers, Raj gave them ₹50,000 for logistical expenses, and they acted out of personal ties.

Advertisement