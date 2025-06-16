Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam seen trekking on double-decker root bridge in viral video | Watch

Amid days of investigating the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a new video of the Indore couple trekking in Meghalaya has surfaced and is going viral.

According to the Instagram video, shared by one user @m_devsingh, he recorded the video while he was trekking in the same area in Meghalaya on 23 May, the day when the Indore couple went missing.

Sharing the video, the influencer, on his Instagram video, posted, “I was travelled to Meghalaya double decker root bridge on 23rd May 2025 and recorded videos. Yesterday I was checking videos and I have found recording of the Indore couple, it was around 9:45am in the morning when we were going down and couple were going up after stayed night in nogriat village," (sic).

“I think this was the last recording of the couple and sonam was wearing the same white shirt which was found near Raja. I hope this will also help Meghalaya police in connecting the dots," he added.

Earlier on 20 May, Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, who got married in Indore on May 11, arrived in Meghalaya for their honeymoon. However, they went missing on 23 May.

Raja's murder was a 'favour': Earlier on Sunday, the Meghalaya Police quashed the initial theory of possible “contract killing" and alleged Sonam's lover Raj Kushwaha may not have been involved solely for money, but rather as a favour, reported PTI.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, while speaking to PTI, said, “The three young people were friends, and one of them is a cousin of Raj.”

“It was not a typical contract killing. Yes, the plan was to kill, and they did it as a favour to their friend Raj,” the Meghalaya police official added.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Police arrested three young men – Vishal, Akash and Anand, alongside Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha.

According to the details, Raj, a suspected boyfriend of Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, is alleged to have masterminded the killing, while Sonam acted as a co-conspirator.

East Khasi Hills SP stated that though the three young men were believed to be hired killers, Raj gave them ₹50,000 for logistical expenses, and they acted out of personal ties.

