Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam is misleading, should tell the whole truth, demands Raja Raghuvanshi's family

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered during his honeymoon trip at Meghalaya last month, alleged that the prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi is misleading the investigation and demanded the ‘whole truth’ from her.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's wife and the prime accused in the case, was remanded a two-day police custody along with the alleged co-conspirator and her lover Raj Kushwaha. The three other accused in the case have been sent to to 14-day judicial custody in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Raja Raghuvanshi's family demands truth Speaking to news agencies ANI and PTI, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi said Sonam should be kept in custody until she tells why she killed her son.

“She (Sonam) is misleading too much. She should tell the whole truth. She should be kept in custody until she tells why she killed Raja,” she told ANI.

Speaking to PTI, she demanded to know why Sonam killed Raja and said she won't find peace until she hears the answer from her directly.

“Why did Sonam get my son killed? She, her friends, and all those close to her must be interrogated in detail. What was my son’s fault, and why did she get him killed? I won't find peace until I hear the answer to this directly from Sonam’s mouth," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Raja’s brother Sachin Raghuvanshi also accused Sonam of misleading the investigation during her eight-day police custody.

“Sonam misled the investigators during her eight-day police custody and withheld key details about the murder. She must be remanded in police custody for a longer period for proper interrogation,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha in police custody The District Session Court in Shillong on Thursday remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha – two prime accused in the Meghalaya murder case – a two-day police custody.

The remaining accused including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

All five accused were brought to the Civil Hospital in Shillong on Friday for their medical checkups and then produced before a local court for custody proceedings.

Indore resident Raja had gone missing on May 23 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district, also known as Cherrapunji.