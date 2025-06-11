Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi ‘should be hanged’ if she's culprit, says brother Govind, cuts all ties

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind on Wednesday said that that if his sister is guilty of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, then she should be hanged.

Claiming that Raja Raghuvanshi was close to him, Govind said that his family had severed all ties with Sonam – who remains in the custody of Meghalaya police and is being interrogated for allegedly being involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

“If Sonam is the culprit, she should be hanged,” Govind told reporters after visiting Raja's family.

He said his family will fight on behalf of Raja Raghuvanshi.

“Sonam has not considered herself guilty. There has been no contact. We have severed all ties with her. We will fight on behalf of Raja (Raghuvanshi).”

Sonam's brother to stand with Raja Raghuvanshi During the press conference in Indore, Govind came out in support of the victim's family as he reached Raja Raghuvanshi's house to console the family.

“I don’t know whether she (Sonam) admitted to the crime or not. I stand with Raja Raghuvanshi, and I will fight this battle for him,” he said.

He said that Sonam's parents have also accepted the truth and have decided to boycott her after finding everything out.

“Even my parents have accepted the truth, they didn’t know anything before, but after finding out, they themselves decided to boycott Sonam. I have apologised to Raja’s family, and I will always stand by them,” he said.

Govind vowed to fight a legal battle on behalf of Raja Raghuvanshi.

“We will make sure that Sonam is punished, and we will appoint a lawyer to take legal action against her,” he said.

Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother makes big claim Speaking further, Govind made a shocking claim that he was ‘100 per cent sure’ that his sister Sonam Raghuvanshi had committed the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

“According to the evidence found so far, I am 100 per cent sure that she has committed this murder,” he said.

He claimed that all the accused in the case are related to Raj Kushwaha, Sonam Raghuvanshi's alleged boyfriend.

“All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. I am no one to ask for forgiveness from the (Raja's) family. But I have apologised but this family had lost their son,” Govind told reporters.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case The Meghalaya honeymoon murder case involves the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, a resident of Indore. His body was found in a gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, on June 2.

Raja was on his honeymoon with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, to the northeastern state in May, 2025. Both had been reported missing earlier during the trip.