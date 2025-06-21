Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam, Raj could have run away, why kill Raja, asks brother; says will move High Court if...

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: With the mystery behind the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi still unravelling, the deceased's family on Saturday sought to know why the accused Sonam and Raj murdered Raja.

Stating that if Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover Raj Kushwaha wanted, they could have easily run away, Raja's brother asked, ‘why murder Raja?’

“Raj is yet to reveal why he committed the murder. If Raj wanted, he could have run away with Sonam earlier. Why did they have to murder Raja?” Sachin told ANI.

‘Will move High Court’ Raja's brother also added that he will approach the High Court and Supreme Court if a narco-test does not happen.

Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi claimed that he had become a “beggar” demanding a narco-test into his brother's case for a long time, but in vain.

Indore: Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage after she was accused of plotting his murder, in Indore

“Is the Meghalaya police terrified of them? Are they such big gangsters? I don't understand all this. I have become a beggar asking for a narco-test. If a narco-test doesn't happen, I will go to the High Court and Supreme Court if I have to... We still don't understand why they murdered my brother...” Sachin told ANI.

‘Meghalaya Police couldn’t even increase their remand…' An irritated Sachin was further seen expressing disappointment while claiming that the Meghalaya Police could not even increase the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her aides' police remand from eight days.

Earlier, Raja's wife and the prime accused in the case Sonam Raghuvanshi, was remanded a two-day police custody along with the alleged co-conspirator and her lover Raj Kushwaha. The three other accused in the case have been sent to to 14-day judicial custody in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

On Saturday, a district and sessions court in Meghalaya's Shillong on Saturday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha to 13 days of judicial custody.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda said the accused have been remanded to judicial custody since the police didn't ask for custody.

The development comes after the Meghalaya Police arrested five individuals in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi — his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four men — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Police escort Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, after her medical check-up at Ganesh Das Hospital, in Shillong, Wednesday. (PTI)

Raja’s body was discovered in a deep gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2, turning the case into a suspected murder plot shrouded in mystery. Days later, Sonam was found alone and disoriented near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.