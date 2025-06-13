Meghalaya Honeymoon murder: Sonam, Raja disappeared for several hours after checking into homestay - What owner revealed

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam (arrested as the main accused in her husband's murder case), had paid ₹1,380 for their room, dinner and coffee, the owner of the Meghalaya homestay said on Friday.

While talking to PTI, Constantine, owner of Shipara Homestay, where Raja and Sonam had stayed, said that the couple had gone missing for several hours after checking into the property on May 22, and had returned late for dinner that night.

According to him, they had ordered a coffee each. "They then went out without a guide. I assume they went to see the root bridge like every other tourist who came to the village," he said, adding that Raja had paid ₹1,000 for the room, ₹80 for the coffee and ₹300 for dinner.

Contrary to Sonam's claim to her mother-in-law over the phone that she was fasting, Constantine said both had a “very good dinner”, which they enjoyed.

The couple, who had not made any prior room reservations for their trip to Meghalaya, earlier did not get a room at a homestay in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, which forced them to trek from Mawlakhiat to Nongriat, also in the same district, with the help of a guide, villagers said.

Homestay owner recalls ‘unusual behaviour’ Constantine said he recalled the face of Raja when he saw it later on social media. However, he added that he did not notice the presence of the three hitmen — who allegedly took part in the murder.

At the homestay, Raja and Sonam occupied one of the five available rooms.

Constantine recalled their unusual behaviour the next morning (May 23).

"It was unusually early for our guests to wake up that early (5am). They knocked on our door and I had to wake up my wife to enquire if they needed breakfast. They refused and told me they wanted to check out," he said.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Sohra the same day. His body was found in a gorge on June 2, while Sonam was missing. Ten days later, Sonam Raghuvanshi showed up at a dhaba on the Ghazipur highway, from where she was taken into custody by the police.

Five people, including Sonam, have been arrested in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case so far. One of them, Raj Kushwaha, is believed to be Sonam's boyfriend and four others are hired killers, cops said.

Sonam, Raj (accused of being the main conspirator), and the three alleged hitmen were being held at Sadar police station in Shillong.

Sonam's brother ‘confirms’ involvement Govind, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, has stated that the chain of events "confirms" Sonam's involvement in the case.

When asked about Sonam's involvement in the case, Govind told ANI, "Sonam will have a role. This channel of Raj Kushwaha, Vishal and others became through Sonam only, and this confirms her involvement. That is why I believe that she has a role."