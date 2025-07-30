Meghalaya honeymoon murder to hit big screens? Raja Raghuvanshi's family gives consent; cast, shooting – All we know

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: The chilling case in which Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was killed during his honeymoon, will now be made into a movie.

Family members of the deceased have consented to a movie on the crime, which sent shockwaves across the nation following the arrest of his wife Sonam and her suspected lover, Raj Kushwaha.

The movie is being directed by SP Nimbawat, and is tentatively titled “Honeymoon in Shillong,” reported newswire PTI.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder movie shooting; script The film’s director revealed that the script is complete and ready for production. Shooting will take place in Indore, the hometown of the couple, and in various locations across Meghalaya, where Raja’s body was tragically discovered.

“80 per cent of its shooting will be done in Indore and the remaining 20 per cent in different areas of Meghalaya,” SP Nimbawat told reporters.

Raja Raghuvanshi had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam in May. Days after he went missing, his mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district.

Meghalaya murder movie cast Without revealing the names of the actors of the movie, director SP Nimbawat said: “...It is a murder mystery...We will ensure that the movie is good and that talented Bollywood actors play the roles,” reported ANI.

Why Raja's family consented to the movie Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Sachin, said the family consented to a movie on the chilling crime to bring the truth about his brother's murder to light.

"We gave our consent for the upcoming film on the murder case. We believe that if we do not bring the story of my brother's murder on the big screen, people will not be able to know who was right and who was wrong?" Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Sachin, told reporters.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder Weeks after the brutal murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon, his family performed a puja at the crime scene in Meghalaya on Thursday.

Raja and Sonam, who were married on May 11, went missing on 23 May during their honeymoon in Shillong.