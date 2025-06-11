Meghalaya honeymoon murder: What relation did Sonam Raghuvanshi have with accused Raj Kushwaha? Brother reveals THIS

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: As Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha got remanded to police custody on Wednesday for the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, her brother Govind opened up about the relationship that the both accused shared.

Talking to reporters during a press conference in Indore, Govind said that Raj Kushwaha used to call Sonam Raghuvanshi ‘didi’ and she used to tie rakhi to him – a sacred thread that sisters usually tie on brothers' hands.

Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha are the main accused of the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed in Meghalaya during the couple's honeymoon. Police have alleged that the duo, along with three contract killers – Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi – planned and executed Raja's death.

“Raj always called Sonam didi (sister). Sonam tied a rakhi to me and Raj while together in my house,” Govind told the media on Wednesday.

Speaking further, he said that 21-year-old Kushwaha was an employee of the family's business and used to manage the office.

“Raj was just our employee. He was working in our office for two-three years. He used to manage the office and handle clients.”

Govind also vowed to fight for Raja Raghuvanshi legally, saying that Sonam should be ‘hanged’ if she is found guilty.

“If Sonam is found guilty, she should be hanged straight away. I will appoint a lawyer myself to represent Raja Raghuvanshi's family in the court,” he said.

“I am with the truth. Raja Raghuvanshi's family has lost a son. I have apologised to his family. Our family has broken ties with Sonam,” the prime accused's brother added.

Raj Kushwaha innocent, says mother Meanwhile, Raj Kushwaha's mother Chunni Devi has claimed that her son is innocent.

Speaking to PTI earlier, she said, “My son is innocent. He has been framed. How can a 20-year-old boy commit such a big crime? He is the only breadwinner in our house after my husband passed away.”

She also claimed that her son even attended Raja Raghuvanshi's funeral procession and returned home in tears.

“My son was saddened by Raja Raghuvanshi's death and even went to his funeral procession. After returning from the funeral procession, he was crying a lot.”

“I had consoled him that everything will be fine and what is the use of crying now,” the mother of the alleged main conspirator said.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Cherrapunji after he went missing last month during his honeymoon with Sonam. Meanwhile, she was nowhere to be found until she surrendered to police in Ghazipur.