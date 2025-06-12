Subscribe

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Who is Jitendra? and how is he linked to Sonam Raghuvanshi case?

Investigations reveal Jitendra Raghuvanshi's financial involvement, raising questions about other family members. Sonam and Raja went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Updated12 Jun 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Indore: Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage after she was accused of plotting his murder, in Indore, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2025_000350B)
A new twist has surfaced in the Honeymoon Murder case, as investigations reveal that the main accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, allegedly used her cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi’s bank account to fund the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, according to reports.

Jitendra's name emerged during the probe, shedding light on financial transactions linked to the crime and prompting further questions about the possible involvement of other family members.

Also Read: Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi ‘should be hanged’ if she's culprit, says brother Govind, cuts all ties

Officials have revealed that Sonam allegedly used a UPI account registered in her cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi’s name to make an initial payment to the contract killers on May 23. Jitendra, who works as a junior employee in the family’s business, is now under scrutiny for his possible role in facilitating the transaction, according to a report by Republic. 

Sonam (25) and Raja (29) got married in Indore on May 11 and reached Meghalaya via Guwahati in Assam on May 20 for their honeymoon. Both of them went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was later traced near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

Also Read: Meghalaya honeymoon murder: What relation did Sonam Raghuvanshi have with accused Raj Kushwaha? Brother reveals THIS

The couple, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja’s body was eventually recovered in the northeastern state, triggering a high-profile murder investigation.

PTI had on Saturday reported that a tour guide had seen the couple with three Hindi-speaking men while they were climbing back to Sohra from Nongriat.

Also Read: Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Did Sonam confess to killing husband Raja Raghuvanshi? Here's what police say

The accused persons have admitted to the crime, and with all the evidence, there is no room to deny.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The investigation highlights the potential involvement of family members in crimes.
  • Financial transactions can be crucial in uncovering motives and connections in murder cases.
  • The case sheds light on the alarming issue of domestic violence and its extreme consequences.
 
