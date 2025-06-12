Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Who is Jitendra? and how is he linked to Sonam Raghuvanshi case?

A new twist has surfaced in the Honeymoon Murder case, as investigations reveal that the main accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, allegedly used her cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi’s bank account to fund the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, according to reports.

Advertisement

Jitendra's name emerged during the probe, shedding light on financial transactions linked to the crime and prompting further questions about the possible involvement of other family members.

Officials have revealed that Sonam allegedly used a UPI account registered in her cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi’s name to make an initial payment to the contract killers on May 23. Jitendra, who works as a junior employee in the family’s business, is now under scrutiny for his possible role in facilitating the transaction, according to a report by Republic.

Sonam (25) and Raja (29) got married in Indore on May 11 and reached Meghalaya via Guwahati in Assam on May 20 for their honeymoon. Both of them went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village.

Advertisement

Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was later traced near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

The couple, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja’s body was eventually recovered in the northeastern state, triggering a high-profile murder investigation.

PTI had on Saturday reported that a tour guide had seen the couple with three Hindi-speaking men while they were climbing back to Sohra from Nongriat.

Advertisement

The accused persons have admitted to the crime, and with all the evidence, there is no room to deny.

"The accused persons have admitted to the crime, and with all the evidence, there is no room to deny," the police officer said. A court in Shillong has sent Sonam, her boyfriend and the three hitmen to eight days of police custody.

(With inputs from agencies)