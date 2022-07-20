The Meghalaya government issued a COVID-19 notice on July 20 due to an increase in infection cases and requested that all residents adhere to the coronavirus regimen, according to officials. A senior health official informed PTI that at least 102 new cases were discovered on Wednesday, which is 28 more than on Tuesday. This brings the overall number of verified COVID-19 cases to 94,511, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 358.

“We have alerted the state government on the rising number of new cases across the state and requested the authorities to issue the necessary advisory for the people to stay safe," he said.

As a result, the alarm was raised and orders were given to the populace by C V D Diengdoh, secretary for the home department. According to the directive, free precautionary booster shots are advised for all eligible residents, and until September 30 special immunisation clinics will be performed in large office buildings, industrial facilities, interstate bus terminals, schools, and colleges.

India recorded 20,557 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.The country recorded 15,528 cases of infection on Tuesday.

With the latest surge in COVID-19 infections, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,654.

The government data further said that the current recovery rate from COVID-19 infection in the country is at 98.47 per cent as India saw 18,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 4,31,32,140.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

So far, 87.06 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country, of which 4,98,034 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours alone. Here, the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stood at 4.13 and 4,64 per cent respectively, the Ministry informed.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered a total of 200.61 crore vaccines against the Covid-19 infection, which included 92.71 crore second doses and 6.11 crore precaution doses.

In the last 24 hours, India administered 26,04,797 COVID-19 vaccine doses.India has "created history again", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the country achieved a big milestone of administering two billion vaccine doses in just 18 months.

Congratulating all Indians on crossing the "special figure", PM Modi said that he is "proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed". He added that it has "strengthened the global fight against COVID-19".

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

(With agency inputs)