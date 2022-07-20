Meghalaya issues alert on rising COVID-19 cases

The Meghalaya government issued a COVID-19 notice on July 20 due to an increase in infection cases and requested that all residents adhere to the coronavirus regimen, according to officials. A senior health official informed PTI that at least 102 new cases were discovered on Wednesday, which is 28 more than on Tuesday. This brings the overall number of verified COVID-19 cases to 94,511, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 358.

