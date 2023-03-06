Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Meghalaya MLAs to take oath today: 5 Things to know

Meghalaya MLAs to take oath today: 5 Things to know

2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
National People's Party President Conrad K Sangma shows 'Letter of Support' of UDP and PDF that support to form NPP government in Meghalaya, in Shillong, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath of office to the legislators. Here are five things to know.

The newly-elected MLAs in Meghalaya are prepared to take the oath of office days after the election results. Here are five things to know about the Meghalaya state assembly session and government formation:

New MLAs to take oath at special session

Newly-elected MLAs in Meghalaya will take their oath at a special session of the state assembly on March 6. The session will also be held for the election of the Speaker. The pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath of office to the legislators.

UDP and PDF extend support to NPP alliance

The United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF), two major regional parties, have extended their support to the Conrad K Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) alliance. This has increased the number of MLAs backing the coalition to 45. The UDP has 11 seats and the PDF has two.

BJP-backs NPP-led alliance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in Meghalaya, under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma. The UDP and the PDF extending their support to the alliance coalition has further strengthened its position.

Modi to attend Sangma’s oath-taking ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of chief ministers and other leaders on March 7 and 8. He is expected to attend Conrad Sangma’s oath-taking ceremony as the chief minister of Meghalaya for a consecutive second term on March 7. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong.

BJP demands cabinet posts

The Meghalaya state BJP has asked Conrad Sangma to induct two of its MLAs in the new state cabinet. After the results of the polls were announced, the BJP extended its support to the NPP to form the government. It remains to be seen how this demand will be addressed in the government formation process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
