Meghalaya murder mystery: MP CM Mohan Yadav urges Amit Shah to order CBI probe Indore woman’s disappearance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the disappearance of an Indore woman in Meghalaya, reported PTI.

According to the details, the Indore newly married couple—Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam—travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on 20 May and went missing on 23 May.

Though Raja's body was found with wounds inflicted by a machete, the whereabouts of Soman is still uncertain. Despite a Special Investigation Team being formed to look into the incident, no arrests have been made so far.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote, “In this hour of crisis, Madhya Pradesh stands with Mrs. Sonam Raghuvanshi and her family. I have discussed this matter with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Senior police officers from Madhya Pradesh are in constant contact with Meghalaya officials. I have requested the Honorable Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji, to order a CBI investigation in this case. Every possible effort is being made for the safe return of Mrs. Sonam Raghuvanshi.”

Expressing his thankfulness to CM Mohan Yadav, Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin said, as PTI quoted, "I would like to thank the Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, for supporting us. The Madhya Pradesh government is providing us all the assistance. Only the activa owner, who is a resident of Odisha, is being questioned. Nobody else is being questioned. The locals haven't been questioned yet. Do the police there only work for money? The Meghalaya government is providing the assistance, though."

CCTV footage: Amid the search for Sonam underway, a new CCTV footage emerged, which reportedly shows the tourists from Indore – Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam —arriving at a Shillong homestay on a scooter on 22 May.

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The Indore couple arrived at Mawlakhiat village in Meghalaya on 22 May on a rented scooter and after that they went missing on 23 May.

The report further stated that the couple parked their scooter and trekked 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the famous living rootbridges at Nongriat village. The couple stayed there that night and left the homestay the following morning.

But the Indore couple went missing just hours after they checked out of the homestay at Nongriat village in Sohra area in Shillong.

Later this Monday. Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge 20 km from the village, while a search is underway for his wife. On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra.

Meanwhile, on 5 June, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that his government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that those behind the murder of a tourist from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi, are brought to book.