Meghalaya murder mystery: New CCTV footage shows Indore couple day before they went missing

Meghalaya murder mystery: A new CCTV footage emerged this week, reportedly showing the tourists from Indore – Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam —arriving at a Shillong homestay on a scooter on May 22, a day before they went missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

Advertisement

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam had gone missing on May 23. The couple, hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had arrived at Mawlakhiat village in Meghalaya on May 22 on a rented scooter, news agency PTI reported.

They parked their scooter and trekked 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the famous living rootbridges at Nongriat village, where they stayed the night. They left the homestay the following morning.

They went missing just hours after they checked out of the homestay at Nongriat village in Sohra area in Shillong, reports claimed.

Raghuvanshi's body was found on Monday in a gorge 20 km from the village, while a search is underway for his wife. On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra.

Advertisement

Also Read | Meet the folks packaging Meghalaya's indigenous rice beer

New CCTV footage shows... In the CCTV footage accessed by T7 News Channel, the two were seen dropping off their luggage after they reportedly arrived at the Shillong homestay on a scooter before riding away again.

The footage, recorded by a CCTV camera at the homestay, showed Raja and Sonam wearing black jackets and carrying a white suitcase.

Raja is then seen entering the premises and speaking to hotel staff, while Sonam waited outside. She could be seen removing her jacket and fixing her hair. Raja later returns, takes out some belongings from the suitcase, and hands them over to Sonam.

Advertisement