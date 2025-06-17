Meghalaya murder twist? Victim Raja's father says ‘I feel Sonam believes in tantra mantra’

The father of Meghalaya murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi alleged on Monday that Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the accused in the case, may have been involved in "tantra mantra" (black magic).

Sonam was Raja Raghuvanshi's wife. Raja's father Ashok Raghuvanshi said, “On Sonam's behest, Raja hung a bundle-like thing on the main door of our house.”

Sonam had reportedly told Raja that by hanging it, the household will not be affected by any evil eye.

"After Raja's murder, I feel Sonam believes in tantra mantra and she used it on my son. After the murder, this bundle was removed from the house. Those guilty of killing my son should be hanged," the father was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma said her son and Sonam were "mangliks" (connected to Mars in a person's horoscope) and they got married in the traditional format as per "muhurat" (auspicious time) suggested by an astrologer of the bride's family.

"Sonam stayed at our house for only four days after marriage and went to her maternal home as per tradition. We happily sent her off to her maternal home. If I ever meet her, the only thing I will ask is why did she get my son killed," Uma said.

The couple got married on May 11 and left for Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20.

The murder Raja's wife Sonam (25), her alleged lover Raj Kushwah (20) and three friends of Kushwah were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder. Raja and Sonam had gone missing on May 23 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district.

Days later, Sonam was found at a dhaba (roadside eatery) in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang said on Monday the investigators probing the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra were not treating the love triangle as the only motive, and they are looking into various other angles.

"We are investigating whether there is anything more to this case. It is unusual that within a few days of marriage, she (Sonam) would develop so much animosity against her husband," Nongrang told PTI.