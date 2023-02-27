Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls began at 7 am on Monday, with over 13 lakh electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates. Catch all the live updates. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants.
27 Feb 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Meghalaya Assembly elections: First five early voters receive mementos to encourage early voting
As polling began for the Meghalaya Assembly on Monday, the first five voters received mementoes in a bid to encourage robust turnout and voting in the early hours. Polling is underway at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies of the state. The voting will continue till 4 pm.
27 Feb 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Meghalaya: BJP candidate from Pynthorumkhrah, AL Hek casts his vote
BJP candidate from Pynthorumkhrah, AL Hek casts his vote at a polling station in the Assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills, also meets voters
27 Feb 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Nagaland: Voters turn out in large numbers
Voters turn out in large numbers to cast their votes in Shamator district of Nagaland in Assembly elections
27 Feb 2023, 09:00 AM IST
PM Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland voters to vote in record numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers. Assembly polls are being held in the two northeast states on Monday.
Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today."
27 Feb 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Voting for Assembly election in Meghalaya begins amid tight security
The voting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections began amid tight security on Monday. Before voting, mock polls were conducted in the constituencies.
Polling is being held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state. The voting will continue till 4 pm on Monday.
27 Feb 2023, 08:57 AM IST
Give change a chance: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.
"People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.