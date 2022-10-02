Malik had been critical of the Central Government during the farmer's protest while also raising issues of corruption during his tenure as Jammu and Kashmir Governor
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik will not get an extension when his tenure ends on October 3 with Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra given additional charge of Meghalaya after the end of Malik's tenure. Malik who has been a governor of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Goa before becoming the Governor of Meghalaya in August 2020 had made headlines with his criticism of the government during the farmer's protest.
Talking about the developments, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a statement, "The tenure of Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya is going to be completed on 03.10.2022."
"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, until regular arrangements are made," It added
Malik was appointed the Governor of Bihar in 2017 and was later moved to Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 but after the state was divided into two Union Territories(UTs) he was shifted to Goa and then finally to Meghalaya.
Famously, Malik was the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with the State being partitioned into two UTs after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
He also made headlines after he claimed that during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir Governor when he claimed that a representative of a political party and a prominent business house in the country brought him two files while offering huge bribes. CBI later registered two cases after his comments.
Targetting the Union government for not following through on its promises to the farmers Malik had said, “My tenure as a governor will end in the next six to seven months, and after that I will launch an outreach campaign to unite all the farmers of northern India,"
He added, The union government has failed to give legal guarantee on the MSP because the Prime Minister’s friend, who had constructed a godown on 50 acres of land in Panipat before the three farm laws were brought, want to purchase wheat at lower prices and sell the same at higher prices and this is a battle between farmers and government."
