Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik will not get an extension when his tenure ends on October 3 with Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra given additional charge of Meghalaya after the end of Malik's tenure. Malik who has been a governor of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Goa before becoming the Governor of Meghalaya in August 2020 had made headlines with his criticism of the government during the farmer's protest.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}