Home / News / India /  Meghalaya: NPP's chief Conrad Sangma submits support letter of 32 MLAs to Governor to form govt in state
Back

With his party gaining a majority in the recently held Assembly Elections in Meghalaya, National People's Party president Conrad K Sangma on Friday submitted the ‘letter of support’ to state governor Phagu Chauhan.

In the letter, signed by 32 MLAs from BJP, NPP, HSPDP, and two independents, he claimed to form the government in the northeastern state. Sangma also shared a picture of himself sitting with the governor on Twitter.

The following development arrived a day after the BJP extended their support to Sangma's NPPThe NPP emerged as the single-largest party in the state securing 26 seats out of the total 59, but it still fell short of a majority. BJP secured two seats in the polls. HSPDP, and PDF won two seats each, and two independent candidates also emerged victorious.

The letter written by BJP state president Ernest Mawrie read: “As per directions from BJP President JP Nadda, I hereby formally communicate with you and submit a letter of support for the institution of a new government."

“I am to express my special estimation that we shall work together and alleviate our relationship in the best interest of the state," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he is “looking forward to continuing working together".

“I would like to congratulate Shri @SangmaConrad for his Party’s commendable performance in the Meghalaya Assembly Polls. My friend, the late Shri PA Sangma Ji would have been very proud. Looking forward to continuing working together for Meghalaya’s progress," he tweeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout