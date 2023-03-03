With his party gaining a majority in the recently held Assembly Elections in Meghalaya, National People's Party president Conrad K Sangma on Friday submitted the ‘letter of support’ to state governor Phagu Chauhan.

In the letter, signed by 32 MLAs from BJP, NPP, HSPDP, and two independents, he claimed to form the government in the northeastern state. Sangma also shared a picture of himself sitting with the governor on Twitter.

Submitted the letter of support to the Hon’ble Governor, Sh. Shri Phagu Chauhan Ji signed by 32 Hon’ble MLAs of the NPP, BJP, HSPDP and 2 Independent to form the Government in alliance with the NPP. pic.twitter.com/AY7xhSV8LR — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 3, 2023

The following development arrived a day after the BJP extended their support to Sangma's NPPThe NPP emerged as the single-largest party in the state securing 26 seats out of the total 59, but it still fell short of a majority. BJP secured two seats in the polls. HSPDP, and PDF won two seats each, and two independent candidates also emerged victorious.

The letter written by BJP state president Ernest Mawrie read: “As per directions from BJP President JP Nadda, I hereby formally communicate with you and submit a letter of support for the institution of a new government."

“I am to express my special estimation that we shall work together and alleviate our relationship in the best interest of the state," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he is “looking forward to continuing working together".

“I would like to congratulate Shri @SangmaConrad for his Party’s commendable performance in the Meghalaya Assembly Polls. My friend, the late Shri PA Sangma Ji would have been very proud. Looking forward to continuing working together for Meghalaya’s progress," he tweeted.