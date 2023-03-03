Meghalaya: NPP's chief Conrad Sangma submits support letter of 32 MLAs to Governor to form govt in state1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:10 PM IST
- In the letter, signed by 32 MLAs from BJP, NPP, HSPDP, and two independents, he claimed to form the government in the northeastern state.
With his party gaining a majority in the recently held Assembly Elections in Meghalaya, National People's Party president Conrad K Sangma on Friday submitted the ‘letter of support’ to state governor Phagu Chauhan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×