Meghalaya: NPP's Conrad Sangma sworn in as CM for 2nd term
Meghalaya: NPP leader Conrad Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak.
NPP leader Conrad Sangma was sworn in as chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday along with 11 members of his council of ministers. Other NPP leaders Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar also took oath as deputy chief ministers today.
Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on March 2.
BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.
In all seven other MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as members in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit also attended the swearing-in ceremony as did BJP president J P Nadda.
Interestingly, the saffron party had described Sangma’s government as “most corrupt" in the run-up to the election but was among the first parties to strike a post-election deal to set up a government in the northeastern state.
Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP sworn in as cabinet ministers.
The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.
On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as assembly members with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.
United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats in the results of assembly polls announced on Thursday. Congress won five seats. Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly, also got five seats.
BJP, People's Democratic Front, and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Voice of the People Party got four seats. Independent candidates won two seats. BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately.
(With inputs from agencies)
