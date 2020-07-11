Home >News >India >Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases
A bus driver and handyman of Meghalaya Transport Corporation
A bus driver and handyman of Meghalaya Transport Corporation

Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 03:51 PM IST PTI

  • State's COVID-19 tally stands at around 312 while 45 people have been recovered till now
  • 170 new cases have been recorded in just two days indicating severe spread of the infection in the state

SHILLONG : Meghalaya on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 312 in the state.

There are 215 active cases in the state at present and of these, 132 are BSF personnel posted at its frontier headquarters here, officials said.

"Seventy-six more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

So far, 45 people have recovered from the disease, while two have died.

The state has recorded 170 new COVID-19 cases in the last two-three days, an official said.

The number is likely to go up further during the day as more reports are expected in the second half, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma. (ANI)

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma tests negative for Covid-19

1 min read . 29 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout