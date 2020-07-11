Subscribe
Home >News >India >Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases
A bus driver and handyman of Meghalaya Transport Corporation

Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 03:51 PM IST PTI

  • State's COVID-19 tally stands at around 312 while 45 people have been recovered till now
  • 170 new cases have been recorded in just two days indicating severe spread of the infection in the state

SHILLONG : Meghalaya on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 312 in the state.

Meghalaya on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 312 in the state.

There are 215 active cases in the state at present and of these, 132 are BSF personnel posted at its frontier headquarters here, officials said.

"Seventy-six more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

"Seventy-six more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

So far, 45 people have recovered from the disease, while two have died.

The state has recorded 170 new COVID-19 cases in the last two-three days, an official said.

The number is likely to go up further during the day as more reports are expected in the second half, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

