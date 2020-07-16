Meghalaya to close all entry points from 24-31 July: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya government has decided to close all the entry points into the state from 24th July to 31st July.

The measure has been taken to tighten the surveillance of coronavirus in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said only people engaged in essential services will be permitted to enter the state during the period.

"To reduce the burden on our health workers and administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past four months, the state government has decided to close all the entry points to the state from July 24 to 31," he said

According to latest official numbers the state has so far had 346 cases out of which 278 cases are currently active. There have been two deaths in the state, while 66 patients have recovered from the virus. The last 24 hours have seen 28 cases reported in the city.

