Meghalaya to shut all entry points for a week every month from September

The Government of Meghalaya has decided to shut all points of entry to the state for a week every month. The government has decided to do this for the next three months, starting from the month of September.

The announcement was made by the chief minister of the north eastern state, Conrad Sangma. According to the chief minister, this is being done in order to release the burden on the state’s healthcare workers as well administration due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The announcement was made by the chief minister of the north eastern state, Conrad Sangma. According to the chief minister, this is being done in order to release the burden on the state's healthcare workers as well administration due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a tweet, Sangma said, “Government has decided to close all entry points to #Meghalaya for 1 week every month in the next 3 months starting Sept 2020. This is being done to unburden our health, frontline workers, and the respective District Administration engaged in intensive surveillance for Covid_19."

The state is trying to develop a long-term plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The strategy is being devised by involving legislators, community bodies and citizens. Chief Minister Sangma claimed that a meeting will be conducted with MLAs of EastKhasiHills District to take this plan forward.

According to the latest numbers revealed by the Meghalaya government, the total active cases in the state have reached 804 out of which a total of 347 are in the BSF and armed forces and civilian cases have reached 457. A total of 725 have recovered from the disease.

Meghalaya's neighbouring state, Assam has a total of 23,756 active cases and 60,348 have been discharged. Assam is the worst affected north-eastern state of India.

