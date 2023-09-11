Meghalaya woman claims nails found in Antibiotic Tablets; probe launched1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Woman in Meghalaya claims to have found nails in antibiotic tablets prescribed for her daughter, authorities investigating.
A woman in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district has claimed that she discovered nails inside antibiotic tablets prescribed by doctors at Pomlum PHC for her 12-year-old daughter, leading the authorities to launch an investigation, officials said on Monday.
