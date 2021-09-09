Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Meghalaya's Whistling village nominated as 'Best Tourism Village' in India

Meghalaya's Whistling village nominated as 'Best Tourism Village' in India

Premium
Meghalaya's Kongthong village, also known as the 'Whistling village'
1 min read . 08:56 AM IST Livemint

In Meghalaya's Kongthong village, a mother calls her child by a tune instead of a name. The villagers have two names in Kongthong-a regular name and a song name

The Ministry of Tourism has nominated Meghalaya's Kongthong village, also known as the 'Whistling village', for the World Tourism Organization’s “Best Tourism Villages" award along with two other villages in the country.

The Ministry of Tourism has nominated Meghalaya's Kongthong village, also known as the 'Whistling village', for the World Tourism Organization’s “Best Tourism Villages" award along with two other villages in the country.

The two other villages that have been nominated for UNWTO 'Best Tourism Villages' award are--Pochampally in Telangana and Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh.

The two other villages that have been nominated for UNWTO 'Best Tourism Villages' award are--Pochampally in Telangana and Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the achievement.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the achievement.

Sitharaman informed on Twitter that in Kongthong village people compose a tune for calling a person instead of names.

Sitharaman informed on Twitter that in Kongthong village people compose a tune for calling a person instead of names.

"Congratulations Meghalaya on Kongthong being selected ‘Best Tourism Village".

"Congratulations Meghalaya on Kongthong being selected ‘Best Tourism Village".

@SangmaConrad. The village in which people compose a tune for calling a person in the place of names!" Sitharaman wrote.

@SangmaConrad. The village in which people compose a tune for calling a person in the place of names!" Sitharaman wrote.

 

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In this village, a mother calls her child by a tune instead of a name, like--Eeooow, Ooeeo, etc. The villagers have two names in Kongthong-a regular name and a song name. In fact, the song names have two versions, a short song and a long song.

In this village, a mother calls her child by a tune instead of a name, like--Eeooow, Ooeeo, etc. The villagers have two names in Kongthong-a regular name and a song name. In fact, the song names have two versions, a short song and a long song.

The short song is normally used at home. The longer names are used in the forest to keep away evil spirits.

The short song is normally used at home. The longer names are used in the forest to keep away evil spirits.

The musical names are called ‘jingrwai Iawbei’ in the village.

The musical names are called ‘jingrwai Iawbei’ in the village.

The village, with a population of around 700 people, has one school up to Class 8th, and 3 km is a secondary school. For  higher studies, the villagers go to Shillong.

The village, with a population of around 700 people, has one school up to Class 8th, and 3 km is a secondary school. For  higher studies, the villagers go to Shillong.

In 2019, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Rakesh Sinha adopted the village and had suggested a UNESCO tag for the hamlet.

In 2019, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Rakesh Sinha adopted the village and had suggested a UNESCO tag for the hamlet.

“Two years ago, my adopted whistling village Kongthong was not known even to the people of Meghalaya. Now, it is ready for the Best Tourism Village in the world," Sinha said in a tweet.

“Two years ago, my adopted whistling village Kongthong was not known even to the people of Meghalaya. Now, it is ready for the Best Tourism Village in the world," Sinha said in a tweet.

 

 

In January this year, CM Sangma had assured to release 1 crore for developing tourism infrastructure at Kongthong.

In January this year, CM Sangma had assured to release 1 crore for developing tourism infrastructure at Kongthong.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!