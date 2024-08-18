Meghan Markle ‘isolating’ Prince Harry, Duke may return to UK in two years, royal expert claims

Royal expert Mike Parry has claimed that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is ‘isolating Prince Harry’ and that the Duke of Sussex may ‘return to the UK in the next two years.’ Even his friends say that he's 'isolated' in America and miss his old life in the United Kingdom

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published18 Aug 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Royal expert Mike Parry has claimed that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is “isolating Prince Harry” and that the Duke of Sussex may “return to the UK in the next two years." Even his friends say that he's 'isolated' in America and misses his old life in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to GB News, Journalist Parry said, "I feel increasingly sorry for Harry because I think he's getting isolated, and I can see him coming back within the next two years.”

"I think he's so isolated now. This tour of Columbia is all about Queen Meghan," Parry added.

Not only Parry but one of his old friends—known to Prince Harry since he was a teenager— the Sunday Times quotes as saying, "I know how important it is for him to have a happy, settled family life, but you need to do more than that if you're him. He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man.”

"He used to love a night out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends. Maybe he has grown into a different person, but do I think he'd really suit the Californian lifestyle? No. Now we've seen it all play out, what has that left him with? On the surface, an enviable lifestyle — but for the Harry I know, I can't imagine that gilded exile in California is where he wanted to end up," the Sunday Times reports.

It is important to note that the Royal couple is currently on a four-day tour of Colombia, where they have met Vice President Francia Marquez.

"They must have spent the last three months desperately searching for a country somewhere in the world where they could do a royal tour, and the best they could come up with was the 18th most dangerous country in the world and the crime capital of South America, Colombia” Parry said.

"It is beggars’ belief, the lengths they're going to now to try and put themselves in the public eye. I think that their ambitions in life now are going to divide fairly soon.I think she wants to be taken more seriously, maybe even life in politics, certainly to involve a greater commercial ability to raise money.

"Harry, I think he looks like a guy who's been smacked in the face with the pan, suddenly woke up and thought, what have I done?"

During the conversation, TV presenter Matthew Stadlen stressed that Harry and Meghan went to Colombia “to promote mental health for children and to combat cyberbullying,” which is “a very worthy thing to be doing in Colombia."

 

 

