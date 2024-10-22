Duchess Meghan Markle is taking steps to enhance her public persona by focusing on charity work and adopting a more discreet approach. Royal commentators believe this strategic move aims to counter criticism and showcase her positive contributions

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly taking steps to remind the world of her positive impact and presence to silence her critics, royal experts say. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ever since marrying Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been the target of criticism and public scrutiny. Royal commentators, however, say that the public perception is going to change as the Duchess of Sussex is quietly making her own waves-though and embracing a more revamped image.

Hinting towards a significant shift in her approach, the royal experts claim that Markle is adopting a more diplomatic stance, prioritizing discretion over defiance. The move aims to rebrand her public persona, potentially paving the way for a smoother royal journey and keeping allegations at bay, the experts added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Royal experts said the Duchess of Sussex's solo appearance at the Los Angeles Children's Hospital is the latest endeavour towards her goal. Meghan has been attending charity events on her own, with a focus on rehabilitating her public image.

"She wants to show that she's more than the headlines and the criticism," Marca quoted royal commentator Ingrid Seward as saying. The report says Markle's strategic move aims to showcase her philanthropic side, proving she is a force for good. The Duchess of Sussex wants to remind people of her value.

Some royal experts see it as a calculated attempt to regain favour, while others believe it's part of her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There's also growing speculation that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex may be charting different paths in their public lives. Seward suggested that the couple is experimenting with separate public roles to see what resonates best with the public. "They've tried working together, but now they're exploring what works for them individually," Marca quoted royal expert Seward as saying.

This shift in strategy has raised questions about their long-term approach as a public couple. While Prince Harry is pushing his personal brand with book releases and documentaries, Meghan seems focused on re-establishing her own image, particularly through charity work.