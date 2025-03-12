Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has termed the home ministry's latest ban on two Hurriyat groups “another blow to Kashmir’s social and political landscape”. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief said that “suppressing dissent” will only deepen tensions rather than resolve them.

“MHA’s banning of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee ( AAC ) headed by Mirwaiz Ummer Farooq and Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) headed by Mohammad Abbas Ansari is another blow to Kashmir’s social and political landscape. Suppressing dissent will only deepen tensions rather than resolve them,” Mufti said in a post on X on Tuesday after the Centre banned the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) for five years.

The AAC is headed by Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKIM is led by Mohammad Abbas Ansari. Both organisations are constituents of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference chaired by Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and have been banned for five years for their alleged anti-national activities, “supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities”.

With this, barring the People's Conference led by Bilal Lone, all other constituents of All Parties Hurriyat Conference have been banned by the government under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

‘Silencing Kashmir’s voices may serve BJP’s political agenda’ “The J&K government must intervene to stop such actions. Democracy is about more than elections - it’s about protecting citizens’ fundamental rights. While silencing Kashmir’s voices may serve BJP’s political agenda, it undermines the very Constitution that safeguards these rights. The central government must reassess its approach and move away from heavy-handed tactics,” Mehbooba said in the post.

In separate notifications issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the AAC and the JKIM were indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. JKIM members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J&K, the MHA said.

Considering all the facts available, the MHA declared both groups outlawed for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, according to the notifications.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote about the banning of these two organisations, saying they were found inciting people to cause law and order situations, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat.

"Anyone found involved in activities against the nation's peace, order, and sovereignty is bound to face the crushing blow of the Modi govt," he said.

The AAC led by the Mirwaiz condemned the government's action and said "this move seems part of the continuation of the policy of intimidation and disempowerment that has been followed viz a viz J&K since August 2019. The voice of truth may be suppressed through force but will not be silenced".

In a post on X, Mirwaiz Farooq said the AAC has unwaveringly stood by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, advocating their aspirations and rights through completely non-violent and democratic methods and calling for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and deliberation.

The Mirwaiz is the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference and head cleric of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Kashmir's grandest and most influential mosque, where he delivers sermons.

National Conference general secretary and MLA Ali M Sagar said he was "disappointed" to know about the banning of AAC and JKIM.

"The Mirwaiz family has been torch bearers of peace, communal harmony and helped J&K to keep up with its secular credentials. Such measures do not bring any good to the situation in J&K," he said in his post on X.

The MHA notification cited several cases and chargesheets filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the National Investigation Agency against the members of the AAC for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

