Mehbooba Mufti detention case: SC asks J&K administration to respond to plea

It remains unclear when Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti will be released. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah in a tweet said it was cruel and callous to detain Mufti and others. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 01:12 PM IST PTI

The apex court permits Iltija and her brother to meet their mother Mehbooba Mufti in detention

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti’s amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying detention cannot be forever and "some via media" should be explored.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP leader should place request to the authorities for attending party meetings.

The apex court permitted Iltija and her brother to meet their mother in detention.

Mehbooba, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was put under detention on the eve of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 last year.

