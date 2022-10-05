Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar police denies charge

Meanwhile, Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Baramulla on Wednesday ruled out holding any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.
Amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she put under house arrest and was prevented from attending a wedding in Pattan town in the Baramulla district.
In contrast to her allegations, Srinagar Police, however, has denied the charges of any house arrest and said that she is free to travel.
Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet, wrote, "While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker's wedding. If an ex-CM's fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner."
Along with the tweet, she also posted a picture with a lock put on the gates of her residence.
Responding to her tweet, the Srinagar Police wrote, "It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to Pattan, travel to Pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of the inside of the gate with its own lock of residents who stay in the bungalow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel."
After the Srinagar police denying, Mehbooba Mufti then responded with the tweet, "I was informed last night by SP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat that I wouldn't be allowed to travel to Pattan. Today Jammu and Kashmir police have themselves locked my gates from inside & are now lying through their teeth. Sad that law enforcement agencies are brazenly trying to cover up their tracks."
Meanwhile, Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Baramulla on Wednesday ruled out holding any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.
Shah asked whether terrorism has ever benefited anyone as the menace has claimed 42,000 lives since the 1990s in J&K.
“For the last 70 yrs, Mufti & company, Abdullah& sons were in power here but didn't provide housing for the 1 lakh homeless people. Modi ji gave homes to these 1 lakh people between 2014-2022," he added.
Shah said some people often talk about Pakistan but he wanted to know how many villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have electricity connections. “We have ensured, in the last three years, that all villages in Kashmir have electricity connection," he said.
Shah is on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister Jitendra Singh, among others. On Tuesday, Amit Shah offered prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. This is the second visit by Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government in August 2019.
