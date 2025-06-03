Mehbooba Mufti seeks dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley: ‘Time to remove blot on Muslims’

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti has sought dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley while while batting for reservation in the assembly for the community.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said the reintegration of Kashmiri pandits must not be viewed merely as a symbolic return, but as an opportunity to build a shared, inclusive and forward-looking future for Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on 2 June. This was her first one-on-one meeting with the LG in about five years since the abrogation of Article 370. Mufti also submitted what she called an "inclusive and phased roadmap" to facilitate "meaningful progress" on the front.

Mehbooba also submitted copies of the proposal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

‘64,951 displaced Kashmir Pandit Families’ Quoting the date from Relief Office established by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in 1990, Mehbooba said 44,167 migrant families were officially registered as having fled the Valley due to security reasons in 1990s. Of these about 90 per cent (39,782) families were of Kashmiri pandits. By 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the number of displaced Kashmiri pandit families had risen to 64,951.

In her proposal, Mehbooba said every displaced Kashmiri Pandit family should be allotted half-a-kanal (one kanal= 505.87 sq mt) of state land in their district of origin, contingent upon their willingness to return.

The families whose original homes still exist, but are in dilapidated or semi-damaged condition, should be provided targeted financial grants or interest-free loans for structural repairs and modernisation, she added.

She also demanded establishment of two reserved assembly constituencies for the community. "This issue goes beyond politics and touches the very core of our collective conscience. It is a moral imperative and a societal responsibility to ensure that our Pandit brothers and sisters, who were tragically displaced from their homeland, are provided with the opportunity to return in a manner that is dignified, secure and sustainable," she said in the letter.

Mehbooba said every political party in the union territory, irrespective of ideology, has consistently supported the idea of their return.

"The shared pain of their displacement and the yearning for reconciliation bind us all in the belief that Kashmir can once again be a place where communities coexist peacefully. To facilitate meaningful progress on this front, an inclusive and phased roadmap has been attached for your consideration," she said.

The PDP president said the proposal emphasises an all-stakeholders approach, ensuring that any policy or plan pitched is rooted in empathy, mutual trust and most importantly, the on ground realities.

"I urge your office to initiate a dialogue driven process involving representatives from the community, civil society, local leaders and relevant administrative agencies. Only through inclusive deliberations can we chart a future where no community feels alienated in their own land," she added in the letter to the LG.

Mehbooba described the mass displacement as one of the largest internal migrations in post-independence, which necessitates a comprehensive, justice-oriented and sustainable policy framework.

"The return of Kashmiri Pandits is not merely a demographic or administrative concern but stands as a matter of historical justice, reconciliation and the restoration of Kashmir's pluralistic ethos," she said.

The PDP chief said the return of displaced individuals must be anchored in a sense of security for government employees who play a critical role in rebuilding community confidence.

She called for amending and strengthening the provisions under the Prime Minister's Special Rehabilitation Package to include a clearly defined, enforceable mechanism for the secure transfer and redeployment of Pandit employees.

"Those posted in vulnerable or high-risk zones must be given the option to be transferred to safer, more stable areas without jeopardizing career progression or benefits," she said.

Mehbooba called for holding an annual "Return & Reconnect" summit, bringing together displaced Kashmiri Pandit families, local communities, government officials, civil society organisations and academic experts. She also demanded appointment of dedicated officers in every district of the valley to serve as single-window facilitators for displaced families.

“It is time to work jointly to remove the blot on Kashmiri Muslims over their exodus from the valley,” she told reporters.

Later, speaking to reporters here, she said no political process is complete without Kashmiri Pandits. "This is not just the responsibility of the government, but of the people and political parties," she said.

The PDP chief also said that the return of KPs cannot be possible without empowering the community and it was the time to work jointly to “remove the blot on Kashmiri Muslims over their exodus from the valley.”

(With PTI inputs)