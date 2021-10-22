Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Mehbooba Mufti sends legal notice to former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Mehbooba Mufti sends legal notice to former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti
1 min read . 03:37 PM IST Livemint

  • This comes just two days after Mufti asked Malik to withdraw his purported comments that she was a beneficiary of now-abandoned Roshni scheme

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a legal notice to former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik for levelling “defamatory allegations" against its President Mehbooba Mufti, news agency ANI reported on Friday.  

This comes just two days after Mufti asked Malik to withdraw his purported comments that she was a beneficiary of now-abandoned Roshni scheme.

"False & unsavoury utterances of Satya Pal Malik about me being a beneficiary of Roshni Act is highly mischievous. My legal team is preparing to sue him. He has the option to withdraw his comments, failing which I will pursue legal recourse," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

The PDP chief shared a video in which Malik is purportedly seen claiming that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have got plots of land under the Roshni scheme.

The Roshni Act was brought in by then chief minister Farooq Abdullah with the aim of granting proprietary rights to occupants of state land in lieu of some charges. The money thus generated, it was said, would be used for setting up hydroelectric power plants. 

However, the scheme was disbanded after Jammu and Kashmir High Court declared it illegal and directed the CBI to investigate the beneficiaries of the scheme. It has emerged that proprietary rights to bulk of the state land (nearly 28,500 hectares) was given in the Jammu division, while proprietary rights were transferred to the occupants in Kashmir only on six per cent (1,700 hectares) of the land.

With agency inputs 

