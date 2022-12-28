Mehbooba Mufti to join Bharat Jodo Yatra next month

Accepting the formal invitation to Bharat Jodo Yatra, former J&K Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said it is her "duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces".
Mehbooba Mufti said she will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches the Union Territory next month for a "better India". The Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir on 20 January. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah is also expected to join the march.
"I've been formally invited to join Rahul Gandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India, Mufti said in a tweet.
The entourage received a welcoming response when it entered the national capital on 24 December. Till now, it has covered 10 states. It is currently on a nine-day winter break and will resume on 3 January to enter in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on Monday, Mufti had praised the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Taking a jibe at the BJP, Mehbooba Mufti said the government has shaken all the foundations of the country in last 8 years.
"I salute Rahul Gandhi for launching this mass campaign that will save the foundation, culture and brotherhood of the country. He has gone to unite this country, to strengthen the heritage of this country," said Mufti.
Congress general secretary Incharge Organisation KC Venugopal and AICC Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.
As per the plan, the party will hoist the national flag in Kashmir. The J&K LG has also offered cooperation to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the UT, claimed KC Venugopal. He also informed that the yatra will be joined by NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and CPM leader MY Tarigami will join the yatra."
