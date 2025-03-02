Mehndi on hands, body in suitcase: Who was Himani Narwal, the Congress worker who rose to fame during Bharat Jodo Yatra?

A massive political row erupted after the body of a woman was found in a suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak, with the Congress party stating that the deceased was a party worker and demanding a ‘high-level probe into the murder’. The body of the deceased was found in a big blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Friday, ANI reported. The information regarding this was provided to the Sampla police station.

'It was found that the age of the deceased was between 20 and 22 years. She had a scarf wrapped around her neck. The woman's hands had mehndi designs on them, indicating that she had been part of some celebration recently," ANI quoted Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh said.

Who was Himani Narwal? The Congress has identified the deceased as Himani Narwal, an office-bearer of the Youth Congress in Rohtak.

Himani Narwal hails from Kathura village in Sonepat.

Narwal became popular after she appeared alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

She was also active during the Haryana Assembly elections, campaigning for the Congress.

During the election campaign, Narwal was pretty active with Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda.

According to an HT report, she was known for performing with Haryanvi folk artists at Congress rallies and social events.

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that she was active with Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda during the Haryana assembly election campaign.

Narwal's X account mentioned her as the Indian Youth Congress vice president

Political reactions Congress Haryana president Bhupinder Singh Hooda has strongly condemned the incident. "The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members. The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state. There should be a high level impartial investigation of this murder and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits" Hooda said in a post on X.

“During my tenure in Youth Congress, my younger sister @himani_narwal was the District Vice President of Rohtak Rural. Be it Bharat Jodo Yatra or any organisational programme, Himani fulfilled every responsibility very well,” former Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV said on X.

