‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’: Cong to hold 3-phase campaign against price rise

‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’: Cong to hold 3-phase campaign against price rise2 min read . 05:44 PM IST
- Centre again hiked the petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise per litre on Saturday -- the fourth hike in five days -- totalling ₹3.2 per litre.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday announced a three-phased campaign, "Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan", against price rise. These capaigns will be held in the form of rallies and marches across the country from 31 March to 7 April.
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday announced a three-phased campaign, "Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan", against price rise. These capaigns will be held in the form of rallies and marches across the country from 31 March to 7 April.
Randeep Surjewala, the Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson said that in the first phase of the campaign, Congress workers and common people will protest outside their houses and at public places on 31 March.
Randeep Surjewala, the Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson said that in the first phase of the campaign, Congress workers and common people will protest outside their houses and at public places on 31 March.
Surjewala pointed out that the Centre again hiked the petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise per litre on Saturday -- the fourth hike in five days -- totalling ₹3.2 per litre.
Surjewala pointed out that the Centre again hiked the petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise per litre on Saturday -- the fourth hike in five days -- totalling ₹3.2 per litre.
"The everyday increase in the prices of petrol and diesel as also the cumbersome increase in the prices of gas cylinders, PNG and CNG have proved the dictum for the Modi government -- 'fleece the people, fill coffers'," he alleged.
"The everyday increase in the prices of petrol and diesel as also the cumbersome increase in the prices of gas cylinders, PNG and CNG have proved the dictum for the Modi government -- 'fleece the people, fill coffers'," he alleged.
The decision to launch the agitation was taken at a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges here on Saturday. The meeting also discussed the membership drive of the party and the current political situation in the country.
The decision to launch the agitation was taken at a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges here on Saturday. The meeting also discussed the membership drive of the party and the current political situation in the country.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal chaired the meeting at the party headquarters here. Among the prominent leaders of the party who attended the meeting were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Oomen Chandy, Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Surjewala, Ajay Maken and treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal chaired the meeting at the party headquarters here. Among the prominent leaders of the party who attended the meeting were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Oomen Chandy, Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Surjewala, Ajay Maken and treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.
The meeting comes in the wake of the party's humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly polls in five states.
The meeting comes in the wake of the party's humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly polls in five states.
First phase of campaign
First phase of campaign
On 31 March, Congress workers and common people will protest outside their houses and at public places, Surjewala said, adding that people will garland LPG cylinders, beat drums and ring bells to highlight the issue of inflation and seek to draw the attention of the "deaf BJP government against the insurmountable increase in the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel.
On 31 March, Congress workers and common people will protest outside their houses and at public places, Surjewala said, adding that people will garland LPG cylinders, beat drums and ring bells to highlight the issue of inflation and seek to draw the attention of the "deaf BJP government against the insurmountable increase in the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel.
Second phase of campaign
Second phase of campaign
From 2 April to 4 April, the Congress, along with NGOs, religious, social organisations and resident welfare bodies, will organise dharnas and marches at the district level across the country, the party leader said.
From 2 April to 4 April, the Congress, along with NGOs, religious, social organisations and resident welfare bodies, will organise dharnas and marches at the district level across the country, the party leader said.
Third phase of campaign
Third phase of campaign
On 7 April, the Congress will organise "Mehngai-mukt Bharat" dharnas and marches at all state headquarters with the help of social and religious organisations, NGOs and people, Surjewala said.
On 7 April, the Congress will organise "Mehngai-mukt Bharat" dharnas and marches at all state headquarters with the help of social and religious organisations, NGOs and people, Surjewala said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!