Mehrauli 600-year old mosque demolished, locals say ‘rebuild another’; Delhi HC orders DDA to maintain status quo
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished a 600-year old Akhoondji Masjid in Mehrauli, which has been called an 'illegal construction'. The Delhi High Court has ordered the DDA to maintain status quo with respect to the land where the Akhoondji Masjid was located.
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed a 600-year old Akhoondji Masjid in Mehrauli, following which the Delhi High Court has asked authorities to maintain status quo.
