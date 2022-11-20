Mehrauli murder case update: Delhi Police record statements of 4 in Maharashtra

Delhi Police recorded statements of four persons in Shraddha murder case. (PTI)

The two male witnesses whose statements have been recorded are identified as Rahul Ray and Godwin, the police official said. Both the witnesses are residents of the Vasai region, one of them is a rickshaw driver, while the other is currently unemployed.