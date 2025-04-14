Mehul Choksi, fugitive businessman arrested in Belgium on CBI’s request | Timeline

Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested by Belgium's Law Enforcement authorities, acting on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to ANI citing sources, Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country. Sources further stated that preparations were being made for his extradition to India.

However, Choksi is currently preparing for a legal battle. His defence team plans to move for bail, claiming that it will oppose his extradition. The legal team states that Choksi has strong reasons to challenge the extradition request, citing his health condition, among other arguments.

Here is a complete timeline of PNB fraud and Mehul Choksi 2014–2017: Fraud Unfolds Mehul Choksi, owner of the Gitanjali Group, allegedly conspired with Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials and associates to fraudulently obtain Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) without following the bank’s prescribed procedures

These instruments were used to raise credit from overseas banks, resulting in a wrongful loss of ₹6,097.63 crore to PNB. This was part of a broader ₹13,850 crore scam involving Choksi and his nephew, Nirav Modi, marking one of India’s biggest banking frauds to date.

2017: Citizenship acquired Anticipating legal trouble, Mehul Choksi acquired citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda under its Citizenship by Investment Program. This move gave him a legal foothold in a country without an active extradition treaty with India, raising concerns about his intent to evade justice.

2018: Case registered The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered formal cases against Choksi, Nirav Modi, and others in 2018. Over time, the ED conducted searches at more than 136 locations across India, seizing jewellery and valuables worth ₹597.75 crore linked to Choksi’s Gitanjali Group.

In total, assets worth ₹2,565.90 crore—including immovable properties in India and overseas, bank accounts, vehicles, a factory, shares of listed companies, and jewellery—were attached or seized in the case. Three Prosecution Complaints have been filed by the ED so far.

2021: Choksi’s Arrest in Dominica In 2021, Choksi was detained in Dominica, allegedly while attempting to flee to Cuba by boat. His lawyers claimed he was abducted from Antigua and forcibly taken to Dominica. India formally sought his extradition, but Dominican authorities eventually deported him back to Antigua, rejecting India’s legal representation in court.

March 2023: Interpol Red Notice revoked In a major blow to India’s efforts, Interpol revoked the Red Notice against Mehul Choksi in March 2023, citing concerns about fair trial rights and possible political motivations. This complicated extradition efforts, as many countries rely on Red Notices to detain fugitives.

March 2024: Residency secured in Belgium Just two weeks before his arrest in April 2025, Mehul and Preeti Choksi obtained an F Residency Card in Belgium. Preeti, a Belgian citizen, and Choksi both have extended family ties in the country, which reportedly helped in securing their legal residency amid increasing pressure from Indian agencies.

April 2025: Choksi Detained in Belgium In a major breakthrough, Mehul Choksi was detained in Belgium following a renewed extradition request by the CBI and ED. Though Interpol had earlier withdrawn the Red Notice, Indian agencies pursued legal alternatives, which ultimately led to his arrest.

