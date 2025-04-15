Mehul Choksi owes almost ₹1 crore in dues for Mumbai flats, occupied terrace ‘illegally’, claims society member | Watch

Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi is reportedly facing maintenance dues of around ₹63 lakh for his flats at Gokul Apartments in Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, according to a society member who spoke with ANI on Monday.

Mehul Choksi's three residential flats The member stated that Choksi owns three residential units spread across the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors of the building. However, he has not paid maintenance charges for more than seven years, contributing to the substantial amount owed to the housing society.

"He has seven years of maintenance due. He has three units- 9th, 10th and 11th floors. The 11th floor is a terrace, he has illegally occupied it. There is maintenance dues of around ₹63 lakh without interest. In 2020, our condominium had renovation work done, the cost per unit came to ₹30-35 lakh, so if you add the cost of three units, it will be around ₹95 lakh," a society member told ANI.

Condition of the flat “Big trees have started growing in the flat and the roots will definitely damage the structural integrity of the building. This is an additional burden that we have to bear without any fault of ours. We have faith in the legal system of India, ED officials, and we hope we will get the dues,” he added.

The property was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a significant development, the Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice confirmed on Monday that Choksi was arrested on April 12 and is currently being held in detention in Belgium. The agency also confirmed that India has formally submitted an extradition request to bring Choksi back to face charges.

What did the Belgian federal service of Justice say? “The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured,” the Belgian federal public service of Justice told ANI.

They also confirmed that Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Choksi.

“Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi.As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage,” they said.

The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who fled India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of ₹13,850 crore. His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud.

Choksi allegedly connived with his associates and other PNB officials from 2014 to 2017 and fraudulently obtained Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs. 6097.63 crore to PNB.