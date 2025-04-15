Mehul Choksi owes almost ₹1 crore in dues for Mumbai flats, occupied terrace ‘illegally’, claims society member | Watch

Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi is reportedly facing maintenance dues of around ₹63 lakh for his flats at Gokul Apartments in Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, according to a society member who spoke with ANI on Monday.

The member stated that Choksi owns three residential units spread across the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors of the building. However, he has not paid maintenance charges for more than seven years, contributing to the substantial amount owed to the housing society.

"He has seven years of maintenance due. He has three units- 9th, 10th and 11th floors. The 11th floor is a terrace, he has illegally occupied it. There is maintenance dues of around ₹63 lakh without interest. In 2020, our condominium had renovation work done, the cost per unit came to ₹30-35 lakh, so if you add the cost of three units, it will be around ₹95 lakh," a society member told ANI.