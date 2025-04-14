Mehul Choksi: India has requested PNB scam-accused extradition, says Belgian ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government is working towards a quick extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi after his arrest by Belgium police on Saturday, April 12. The government of Belgium confirmed that India had requested PNB scam-accused extradition.

Choksi, 65, wanted in India in connection with a ₹13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud, has been evading authorities since 2018.

“The government will use every legal tool available to bring him back,” a report in NDTV said quoting sources.

If Choksi - on the run since 2018 – is brought back to India, he will be the second high-profile extradition this year, after terrorist Tahawwur Rana, a 26/11 Mumbai attack accused, was extradited from the US last week.

Choksi is expected to resort to legal means to defy extradition. This may include a request for bail, citing his age and medical condition. Choski is a cancer patient.

“My client is not a flight risk. He is extremely sick and is undergoing treatment for cancer,” Choski's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, told reporters after the arrest. Choksi and his wife, Preeti Choksi, a Belgian citizen, had been living in Antwerp after he obtained a 'residency card'.

What's the case? Choksi, the absconding diamond trader and the owner of Gitanjali Group is wanted in India in connection with a ₹13,500-crore PNB bank loan fraud case. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Choksi is accused in the PNBscam. The duo allegedly defrauded the bank of more than ₹13,500 crore.

Choksi, Modi, their family members and employees, bank officials and others were booked by the ED and CBI in 2018 for perpetrating the alleged fraud in the Brady House branch of the PNB in Mumbai.

So far, the ED has filed three charge sheets against Choksi, while the CBI has also submitted similar charges.

Choksi was previously believed to have lived in Antigua and Barbuda before travelling to Belgium. Choksi's nephew, Nirav Modi, lodged in a London jail, is contesting his extradition to India after repeated denial of bail by courts.

In May 2021, Choksi went missing from Antigua but was traced and returned to it later.