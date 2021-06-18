The Indian authorities are making all efforts to ensure early deportation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from Dominica, said the ministry of external affairs on Thursday.

"Legal proceedings are underway. The government of India is actively engaged with the Dominican government to seek the early deportation of Mehul Choksi to face justice in our country," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He added that the criminal charges faced by the diamantaire and facts relating to his continued Indian citizenship have been brought to the attention of Dominican authorities.

CBI's affidavit in Dominica HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the PNB bank fraud case against Choksi, recently filed an affidavit in Dominica High Court opposing Choksi's bail petition.

The investigating authorities said that the businessman "is and remains an international fugitive who continues to evade law enforcement in India".

The affidavit filed through Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CBI Sharda Raut, who is leading Indian probe agencies in Dominica, apprised the court about the facts of the case pending in India against Choksi.

On the complaint made by the Indian government, a "red notice" has been issued against Choksi by Interpol, CBI told the Dominica Court.

"Mehul Choksi is fully aware of proceedings in India. He has appointed lawyers in India and one of them recently gave a press interview about the happenings in Dominica supporting the version being advanced by Choksi," the CBI said.

"It is unfortunate that Choksi has suppressed all this from the court and has instead suggested that there are no proceedings against him in India," it added.

Court rejects bail plea

The Dominican HC then rejected the bail plea of Choksi, deeming him a "flight risk".

The HC concluded that Choksi did not have any ties with Dominica and the court could not impose any conditions which will stop him from leaving the country.

Currently, Choksi has got interim relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court.

The businessman had sought bail citing medical ground.

Charges on Choksi

The businessman is wanted in India for ₹13,500 crore bank fraud in Punjab National Bank.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi had fled India in the first week of January 2018, weeks before the PNB scam rocked the Indian banking industry.

The duo allegedly bribed officials of the state-run bank to get Letters of Undertaking (LoU) on the basis of which they availed loans from overseas banks that remained unpaid.

The allegedly corrupt bank officials did not enter these LoUs in the core banking software of PNB, thus evading scrutiny. The non-payment of these LoUs or bank guarantees worth ₹13,500 crore resulted in default and became a liability on the bank.

Choksi went missing from Antigua on May 23 and was caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry into Dominica by police after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.