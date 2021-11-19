Diamantaire Mehul Choksi has moved the Bombay High Court with the request that the proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to declare him a fugitive economic offender (FEO) be kept in abeyance. Back in 2019, the ED had moved an application before the PMLA court seeking that Choksi be declared a FEO under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

The Act states that a person can be declared a FEO if a warrant has been issued against him for an offence involving ₹100 crore or more and if the person has left the country and refuses to return.

Choksi, one of the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case worth ₹14,500 crore along with his nephew Nirav Modi, moved the High Court on Thursday through senior lawyer Vijay Aggarwal.

The businessman said in his application that he could not be declared a fugitive since he had not fled India to avoid criminal prosecution, but had left well before any FIRs were registered against him.

The businessman said that in July 2021, he was granted bail by a court in Dominica and had been permitted to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment.

However, Choksi was facing difficulties in travelling because of the ongoing proceedings before the special PMLA court in the city, the petition claimed.

Choksi's lawyer Aggarwal told a single bench presided over by Justice S K Shinde that the Dominica court had passed the order permitting him to travel for medical treatment in the presence of Indian authorities.

He further said that it was unfair for the Indian authorities to argue that Choksi was intentionally refusing to return to India. Choksi was not refusing to return to India to face criminal prosecution, but was being prevented from doing so due to his inability to travel as a result of his medical condition, the lawyer argued.

Advocate Hiten Venegaokar, who appeared for the ED, opposed Choksi's application and sought time to file a detailed reply. The High Court granted the central agency time to filed a reply and posted the matter for further hearing to December 21.

