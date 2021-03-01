Amid reports of Mehul Choksi's citizenship being revoked by an Antiguan civil court, his lawyer has clarified that the fugitive diamantaire continues to be an Antiguan citizen.

"My client Mehul Choksi has clarified that he is very much an Antiguan citizen. His citizenship has not been revoked," advocate Vijay Aggarwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

A recent media report had claimed that Choksi is currently fighting revocation of his citizenship in an Antiguan civil court as Antigua cancelled his citizenship sometime last year.

The report added that as soon as Choksi exhausts his appeal against the revocation of citizenship order, his extradition proceedings will begin as Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne has already assured India of sending him back.

Earlier, Antiguan PM Gaston Browne had said that the citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, will be revoked and he will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted.

Choksi, 61-year-old is an Indian-born businessman, residing in Antigua and Barbuda and wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier, Choksi in an interview with ANI had claimed that he is innocent and all allegations against him are false, baseless and motivated by political expediency.

Choksi holds Antiguan citizenship and is the owner of Gitanjali Group, a retail jewellery company. An arrest warrant for Choksi has been issued in connection with the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was allegedly involved in stock market manipulation in 2013.

Nirav Modi's extradition

His nephew Nirav Modi was recently ordered to be extradited to India from the United Kingdom to face charges of conspiring to defraud PNB of more than a billion dollars.

While the order is another step in Modi’s extradition, it could still take months before Indian authorities can bring him back given that there are many rounds of appeals that could come in the way.

“I am satisfied that Nirav Modi’s extradition to India is in compliance per human rights," UK district judge Samuel Goozee was quoted as saying. He added that Modi had the right to appeal.

In New Delhi, foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that since the Westminster Magistrate’s Court “has recommended Nirav Modi’s extradition to the UK Home Secretary, the government of India would liaise with the UK authorities for his early extradition to India."

With inputs from agencies.









