Mehul Choksi's first photo from Dominica under police custody

Choksi was arrested by Dominica, a country in Caribbean island, on May 25. Before that, he was staying in Antigua island. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are among the key accused in the 2018-Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam for allegedly siphoning off ₹13,500 crore of public money using letters of undertaking.

