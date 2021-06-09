Mehul Choksi's plan to escape to Cuba revealed by his alleged girlfriend

Barbara said, "You can call the restaurant. They can confirm that the last time I saw Mehul Choksi was on the 23rd morning. We went, we had a breakfast meeting, we had coffee and then we got back to the Jolly harbour area at 11:30 am or maximum 12 mid-day. After that we said good bye to each other, even though he was insisting, he was convincing me why don't I extend my stay and stay longer. But I told him that I have business to do, I have to go to another island and I can't just stick around all the time in Antigua. So, that was the last time we talked and since then even when I was in Europe our conversations and chats were more of weekly".